Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv: Number Of Injured Rises To 11
"As of this moment, the number of injured in the Kyivskyi District has reached 11. Currently, five people are under medical supervision in the hospital, including two children," the message states.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with a Molniya drone .Read also: President announces draft law on rehabilitation of freed prisoners of war
Earlier, the number of injured was reported to be ten .
