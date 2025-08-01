Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv: Number Of Injured Rises To 11

2025-08-01 07:07:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"As of this moment, the number of injured in the Kyivskyi District has reached 11. Currently, five people are under medical supervision in the hospital, including two children," the message states.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with a Molniya drone .

Earlier, the number of injured was reported to be ten .

