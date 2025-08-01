Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Avila Energy Corporation (VIK)


2025-08-01 07:06:53
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 août/August 2025) - Effective immediately, Avila Energy Corporation will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Avila Energy Corporation sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 1 août/August 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : VIK

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: ... .

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

