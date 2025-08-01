TTEC Provides Update On Potential Take Private Transaction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, announced today that July 31, 2025, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of TTEC Holdings, Inc. ("TTEC" or the "Company") received a letter from TTEC founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Tuchman advising the Board that due to market conditions Mr. Tuchman has determined not to pursue his previously announced unsolicited, preliminary non-binding proposal of September 27, 2024 to acquire the outstanding shares of the Company that he and his controlled affiliates do not already own.

The Board of Directors has full confidence that TTEC, led by Mr. Tuchman and TTEC's executive leadership team, will continue to thrive, as a public company, in its mission to support clients in the increasingly complex CX ecosystem.

As previously reported, TTEC will release its earnings results for Q2 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The company will then host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 8, 2025.

ABOUT TTEC

