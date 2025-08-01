BIGG Digital Assets Provides Treasury And H1 2025 Update Adds Jonathan Vlassopulos, Former VP At Roblox And Former CEO Napster, As Board Advisor

July 29, 2025NEWS RELEASETSXV: BIGGVANCOUVER – BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the“Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), is a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero. At July 28, 2025, BIGG's aggregate treasury was $24.9M, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $6.3M and cryptocurrency valued at $18.6M, of which 65% is Bitcoin. The Company has been a long-term holder of Bitcoin on its balance sheet, dating back to its formation in 2017. The Company has no debt's cash and cryptocurrency treasury is used primarily by Netcoins. Our cryptocurrency is used for trading float and inventory, supporting a trading volume of $556 Million during the first half of 2025. As Netcoins' trading volume increases, BIGG will add further cryptocurrency to its treasury/float – driving additional revenue and, in turn, additional cryptocurrency purchases. This ability to put our treasury actively to work to generate sustainable returns that can support the organization's long-term growth and financial health sets BIGG/Netcoins apart from other companies with significant, passive crypto treasury holdings.

2025 H1 Review and 2025 Outlook

NetcoinsBIGG's flagship division, Netcoins, is on track to exceed $1B in total trading volume for 2025 (H1 – $556M) and is targeting $12M in revenue for 2025, with projected expenses of $9M. We are extremely positive about the outlook for Netcoins, which has been profitable for the past two years/Netcoins will be the only publicly listed and audited Canadian crypto exchange once the recently announced acquisition of Wonderfi (TSX: WNDR) by Robinhood (N: HOOD) is completed and WNDR shares are subsequently delisted from the TSX. We see this as a significant opportunity for Netcoins to acquire Canadian customers and shareholders who would prefer to work with a Canadian company. Netcoins is launching a customer acquisition campaign, and BIGG will prioritize this messaging to its existing and potential shareholders as the publicly listed parent company.

Blockchain Intelligence GroupBlockchain Intelligence Group continues to service law enforcement and financial clients with its proprietary technologies, including QLUE, QLUE Express, BitRank and TokenEyes. Blockchain Intelligence Group's 2025 focus has been on driving sales growth, reducing operational costs, and improving efficiencies. We are pleased to report that meaningful progress has been made – operational costs have been significantly reduced and key efficiency improvements have been implemented. As a result, we currently anticipate this division will achieve profitability in Q4 2025.

TerraZero Technologies IncTerraZero has recently completed the beta launch of its Intraverse platform – a bold new digital frontier where artists, brands, and users come together to build immersive, interactive experiences. Designed for the new generation of digital natives - over 800 million young users raised on platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite - Intraverse empowers creators and companies to captivate and connect in powerful, game-changing ways the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds - where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge TerraZero shifts from a research and development focus into full-scale commercialization, the company is now seeking major brand partners ready to shape the future of immersive engagement. Past collaborators include global leaders such as Bacardi, Miller Lite, PwC, Estée Lauder, and Fidelity International, setting the stage for high-impact campaigns on a global scale accelerate this next phase, BIGG Digital Assets Inc. proudly welcomes Jonathan Vlassopulos - former Global Head of Music at Roblox and a pioneer in immersive brand experiences - as Board Advisor. His guidance and expertise will be instrumental in scaling Intraverse into a premier platform for brands looking to engage the next generation of consumers in ways which they live, play and thrive virtually.

Board Advisor BioJon most recently served as CEO of Napster, where he led a transformative turnaround of the iconic music streaming service, culminating in a USD$207 million sale to Infinite Reality and delivering a 10x return to shareholders. Under his leadership, Napster evolved into a next-generation platform built to foster deeper connections between artists and fans. He launched multiple industry firsts, including the first metaverse experience for an artist on a major digital service provider (DSP) and the first AI playlist generator within a music service.

Prior to Napster, Jon was Vice President and Global Head of Music at Roblox, where he established the company's music and brand partnerships and produced record-breaking virtual concerts and immersive experiences with artists including Lil Nas X, twenty one pilots, Charli XCX, and Zara Larsson, as well as with global brands including Samsung, Mastercard and Logitech. The Lil Nas X concert reached more than 40 million fans globally, making it one of the most successful virtual music events of all time. These initiatives generated over USD$100 million in new revenue for the music industry and cemented Roblox's position as a pioneer in virtual entertainment.

Earlier in his career, Jon held senior roles at AT & T Wireless, where he launched the first U.S. mobile music service, developed over 100 mobile apps for major global brands, and managed a multibillion-dollar mobile content business. Following that, at Endemol, he served as an executive and board member, developing innovative interactive TV formats such as the Deal or No Deal Lucky Case game, 1 vs. 100, and Take the Cake, while driving tens of millions in ancillary revenue through licensing, gaming, and consumer products. He also held roles at Bertelsmann, EMI, and BMG across Asia and the U.S., and was part of Bertelsmann's corporate investment team in New York, where he led strategic M & A efforts.

Jon is a recognized thought leader in technology, music, TV, gaming, branded entertainment, advertising, and immersive media and entertainment. He was a founding member of the Mobile Marketing Association and has served on the boards of the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE). He is a sought after speaker at major tech and media conferences around the world and is also Managing Partner at A-Force Ventures, an early-stage consumer tech fund focused on female-founded startups. In addition, he serves as a limited partner in various international funds across Europe and Asia and is an advisor to a leading TMT venture fund in India.

He holds degrees in Chinese and Economics from Durham University in the UK.

“As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, we're confident in our decision to prioritize Netcoins as BIGG's core focus,” said Dan Reitzik, Interim CEO of BIGG.“As the only publicly listed and audited Canadian exchange, Netcoins/BIGG is uniquely positioned to attract both clients and investors from our previous competitor. At the same time, after nearly 18 months of incubation, TerraZero is ready to go commercial - and we're thrilled to have former Roblox VP and Global Head of Music, Jon Vlassopulos, join us to help lead that charge. BIGG will continue to add to its crypto treasury as management sees fit and will also continue to generate returns from its treasury, via Netcoins.”

Grant of Stock OptionsThe Company has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 6,425,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the“Plan”). The options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.15 per share and will be subject to vesting requirements over a period of up to 24 months. The options are subject to the provisions of the Plan and the policies of the TSXV. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Dan ReitzikInterim ...778.819.3890

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc Digital Assets Inc. is a leading-edge technology company operating across three dynamic business segments: (1) a secure and innovative cryptocurrency trading platform for seamless digital asset transactions (Netcoins), (2) immersive metaverse experiences that redefine digital interaction and engagement (TerraZero), and (3) advanced big data and blockchain technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and scalability across industries (BlockchainGroup). Our mission is to pioneer the future of digital ecosystems, empowering users and businesses with next-generation technology.

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 50 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and its OTC Trading Desk. For more information, please visit our website

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds - where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit or contact ....

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information, please visit our website

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at Or visit SEDAR+ at

