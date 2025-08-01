Al-Rabiya Exclusively Introduces Luminous Colored Paint Protection Film To The Middle East Market

MENAFN - IssueWire) Al-Rabiya launches Luminous Colored PPF exclusively in the Middle East, offering advanced paint protection with customizable finishes and vibrant colors.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Aug 1, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories, a leading supplier of high-quality auto care products in the Middle East, is proud to announce the exclusive launch of Luminous Colored Paint Protection Film (PPF) across the region. This high-performance film from Luminous combines durable paint protection with bold, customizable style options, marking a significant evolution in automotive surface protection.

Luminous Colored PPF is engineered from advanced Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and allows vehicle owners to personalize their vehicles with a range of gloss, matte, metallic, satin, or color-shifting finishes, all while offering superior resistance to chips, scratches, and environmental damage.

"At Al-Rabiya, we are committed to offering our partners and customers the most advanced car care solutions available," said Ahmad Allaf, Sales Manager at Al-Rabiya. "Bringing Luminous Colored PPF to the Middle East not only reinforces our position as an innovator in the market but also ensures our clients can access cutting-edge products before anyone else."

Key features of Luminous Colored PPF:



Dual Protection & Style : Premium protection with a stunning visual upgrade.

Advanced Self-Healing : Minor scratches and swirls disappear with heat or sunlight.

Multiple Finishes : Available in gloss, matte, satin, metallic, and color-shifting styles.

Vibrant Color Options : Available in a wide range of bold and stylish colors to suit every taste and design.

Impact & UV Resistance : Shields against chips, road debris, UV rays, and stains. Durability Guaranteed : Backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

With dimensions of 1.52 meters wide by 15 meters long, the film is ideal for full or partial car wraps and is best applied by professionals for a seamless finish. Regular maintenance with pH-neutral, non-abrasive products ensures long-term clarity and color vibrance.

"We brought this product in on short notice because we believe our clients deserve nothing but the best," Allaf added. "Our partners trust us to deliver top-tier solutions fast, and this exclusive launch is just one example of that commitment."

This exclusive partnership with Luminous is another milestone in Al-Rabiya's mission to make professional car care products accessible across the Middle East. Al-Rabiya continues to work closely with both global leaders and emerging brands to distribute innovative, research-driven products to professionals, businesses, and car enthusiasts alike.

About Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Tr:

Founded in 2014, Al-Rabiya is a leading supplier of high-quality auto detailing products in the Middle East. With a focus on innovative solutions and customer satisfaction, Al-Rabiya partners with top brands such as Polytop, Onyx Coating, and Luminous, and conducts in-depth research to offer the best products for automotive professionals and enthusiasts. The company's product range includes premium waxes, cleaning chemicals, paint protection films, window films, ceramic coating, and detailing accessories tailored to automotive businesses, including auto detailing shops , mobile car washes, car dealerships, and body shops.

Media Contact

Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Tr



...

+971 6 534 8008

6th and 19th Street, Industrial Area 15

Source :Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Tr

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.