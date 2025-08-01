Pakistan To Receive First US Crude Oil Shipment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Cnergy, Pakistan's largest oil refining company, will import 1 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil in October,reports.

This shipment was purchased from the global commodity trader Vitol. Osama Qureshi, the Deputy CEO of Cnergyico, told Reuters: "This is a trial batch as part of our long-term agreement with Vitol. If it proves to be commercially viable and efficient, we could begin importing at least one shipment of crude oil per month."

This deal comes several months after former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Pakistan with significant export duties, a move that prompted Islamabad to strengthen its energy and trade relations with Washington.

The delivery of American crude marks a significant shift in Pakistan's long-standing dependence on Middle Eastern oil suppliers. Oil remains Pakistan's largest import, accounting for a significant portion of the country's trade deficit. In the 2024-2025 fiscal year (ending June 30), the value of oil imports reached $11.3 billion, making up about 20% of the nation's total imports.

This step reflects Pakistan's broader effort to diversify its energy sources and reduce its reliance on any single region for oil. It could also help Pakistan navigate its ongoing energy challenges, which include rising fuel costs and an increasing demand for energy amidst economic growth.

If successful, this partnership could also open the door for other Asian countries to explore American oil imports, as the U.S. continues to expand its production and trade capacities. It would mark a significant shift in the global oil market, where the Middle East has long been dominant.