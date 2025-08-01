Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch Eight Drone Strikes On Kramatorsk, Injuries Reported


2025-08-01 03:08:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, shared the news on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Kramatorsk is under heavy attack by UAVs today. So far, we know of eight strikes on the city,” Honcharenko wrote.

He noted that apartment buildings, critical infrastructure, the industrial zone, and the central part of the city were targeted.

According to him, preliminary reports indicate injuries.

All relevant emergency services are currently operating on site. A comprehensive assessment of the attack's full impact is still underway.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the death toll from the Russian strike on a five-story building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has risen to three, with ten others wounded.

