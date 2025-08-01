Russian Forces Launch Eight Drone Strikes On Kramatorsk, Injuries Reported
“Kramatorsk is under heavy attack by UAVs today. So far, we know of eight strikes on the city,” Honcharenko wrote.
He noted that apartment buildings, critical infrastructure, the industrial zone, and the central part of the city were targeted.
According to him, preliminary reports indicate injuries.Read also: Enemy attacks Nikopol district: Homes and agricultural company damaged
All relevant emergency services are currently operating on site. A comprehensive assessment of the attack's full impact is still underway.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the death toll from the Russian strike on a five-story building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has risen to three, with ten others wounded.
