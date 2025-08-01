Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv With Molniya Drone
"A strike by an enemy Molniya drone on the city has been recorded. We are clarifying the details," Terekhov noted.
In a subsequent message, he added: "An enemy UAV of the Molniya type struck near a residential apartment building in the Kyivskyi District of Kharkiv."
According to him, one person was injured in the attack.
Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegra that emergency medical teams were en route to the site of the strike.Read also: Ukraine is ready for swift action for peace and urges leaders' meeting – Zelensky
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, a 75-year-old woman was killed in the village of Lisna Stinka, Kupiansk District, Kharkiv Regio , as a result of Russian shelling.
