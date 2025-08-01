ICRC's Azerbaijani Representation Concludes Its Mission In Country (PHOTO)
Minister Bayramov articulated his appreciation to Dragana Kojic for her contributions in fortifying bilateral relations throughout her incumbency in Azerbaijan and extended his best wishes for her forthcoming pursuits.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the ICRC's 33-year presence in Azerbaijan, the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the threat of landmines, and the fate of missing persons.
The ICRC representative expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by the Government of Azerbaijan. The importance of continuing collaboration with the ICRC through its headquarters in Geneva after the closure of the delegation's operations in early September was also underlined.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment