Armenian Armed Forces' House-Destroying Victims And Mine Victims Testify In Court (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On August 1, the Baku Military Court continued its open hearings on the criminal cases against Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. The defendants face charges related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes-including orchestrating and waging aggressive war, genocide, and violations of the laws and customs of war-as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power, all stemming from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and legal counsel.

The session was attended by the accused, their lawyers, several victims, their legal heirs or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, prosecutors, interpreters, and other court personnel to victims attending for the first time while explaining their legal rights and responsibilities.

In his statement, victim Azer Abdullayev said he sustained a shrapnel wound while preventing a provocation by Armenian armed forces from the Gorus direction in the Gubadli district in September 2022.

While evacuating martyrs and wounded personnel, Samir Yusifov, who served as a paramedic at a medical station in Kalbajar, stated that on September 13, 2022, he was injured by a mortar shell explosion. In response to questions from public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, Yusifov emphasized that the evacuation vehicle was clearly marked as a medical service vehicle.

Responding to state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Akifa Bayramova stated that during the 44-day Patriotic War, a missile fired by Armenian armed forces at approximately 2:00 a.m. on October 11, 2020, destroyed her home in Ganja. Akifa Bayramova recounted being injured during the incident. The victim, whose grandson was pulled out from under the rubble, said, -"My grandson is still being treated."

Narbala Babayev, a resident of Ganja, also mentioned that his house was destroyed during the missile attack on October 4, 2020, adding that he and his son were wounded in the incident.

Amin Asgarov, Eldar Mammadov, Gulnara Guliyeva, Aynura Aliyeva, and Kubra Alakbarova testified that their homes in Ganja were destroyed during a missile attack by Armenian forces during the Patriotic War. They stated that they were injured and that the attack also resulted in casualties.

In her testimony, victim Sevinj Hasanova stated that she and her relatives sustained injuries from artillery fire from Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War, on October 5, 2020, while visiting her brother's family in Goranboy.

Gurban Gurbanov, Huseyinbaba Sayilli, Khazri Ahmadov, Aliyar Mammadov, Ehtiram Samadov, Gasim Garibov, Ali Garazada, Anar Aliyev, Ulvin Musayev, Alihuseyn Shahbazov, Asim Mikayilli, and Jeyhun Khankishiyev testified that they were injured while preventing a provocation by Armenian armed forces from the Jermuk direction in Kalbajar between September 12 and 14, 2022. They noted that Azerbaijani forces suffered martyrs and wounded during the clashes. Responding to questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Jeyhun Khankishiyev remarked that this was not the first provocation by Armenian forces: "The enemy could not come to terms with the defeat in 2020 and attempted to seize strategic heights."

Saleh Hasanov, Mehdi Yusifov, Safa Mammadov, Alish Shamiyev, Farid Ilyaszada, and Sanan Mirzaliyev testified that they were injured while preventing a provocation in Zangilan on the night of September 12–13, 2022. They also confirmed the presence of martyrs and injured soldiers among their comrades.

Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Javanshir Tahirli stated that he was injured by gunfire during a provocation by Armenian forces in the village of Chayli, Tartar district, on June 1, 2016-an incident that occurred in violation of the ceasefire.

During questioning by Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense at the Prosecutor General's Office, Yusif Mammadov testified that he was injured by sniper fire while preventing a provocation by Armenian armed forces in the Fuzuli-Khojavand direction on April 3, 2015.

Victims Anar Nabiyev, Murad Musayev, Khayal Abbasov, Ilkin Tagiyev, Seymur Ismayilov, Adalat Mammadov, and Hasan Gadimaliyev also testified that they were wounded by gunfire from Armenian forces during the Patriotic War.

In their testimonies, Agil Isparzada, Mohsum Karimli, and Murad Babazada stated that they were injured by gunfire form the remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups during the anti-terror operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in September 2023.

Shahin Garayev reported injuries from a mine explosion in the Tap Garagoyunlu village of the Goranboy district, where he lived, on November 21, 2021.

Nahid Yolchuyev mentioned in his statement that he was injured by gunfire from Armenian armed forces while serving in the Yusifjanli village of the Aghdam district in 2010.

Shakir Ismayilov recounted being injured during the April 2016 clashes.

Ruhin Valiyev reported injuries from a mine explosion during demining operations in Jabrayil on June 17, 2022.

Ismayil Huseynov and Tural Khanaliyev stated that they were injured as a result of a provocation by the Armenian armed forces.

Victims also responded to questions from the accused, their defense attorneys, and their own representatives.

During the court proceedings, the judge announced that the defendant Levon Balayan's lawyer had been assigned to a state agency. Therefore, a new defense attorney should be assigned to him. Commenting on the issue, defendant L. Balayan said, "It would have been better if he had stayed," adding that he had no objections to the appointment of a new lawyer.

The presiding judge announced that a new lawyer would be appointed for L. Balayan.

The court proceedings are set to continue on August 4.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state-including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals-Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan-are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.