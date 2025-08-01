Vold Vision Welcomes Dr. Kerry Hyman To Orlando Practice As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GetNews) Vold Vision, recognized as a premier destination for advanced eye care and non-invasive facial aesthetics for individuals nationwide, is proud to announce that Dr. Kerry Hyman, OD, MS, has joined the practice. Dr. Hyman will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Non-Invasive Facial Aesthetics and Dry Eye , bringing exceptional expertise and dedication to the growing Vold Vision team.

Dr. Hyman earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where she graduated with honors and was inducted into the Beta Sigma Kappa International Optometric Honor Society. Her comprehensive training includes primary eye care, specialty contact lens fittings, pediatrics, myopia control, and the management of ocular diseases.

Passionate about helping patients regain or enhance their vision , Dr. Hyman approaches each day as an opportunity to solve unique challenges, whether it's identifying complex symptoms or tailoring treatment plans that fit a patient's lifestyle. Her philosophy centers on not just restoring vision but also empowering patients with renewed confidence and independence.

In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Hyman remains an active leader in the optometric community as the current President of the Central Florida Society of Optometric Physicians.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hyman to Vold Vision," said Dr. Steven Vold, founder of Vold Vision. "Her commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative, world-class services to patients from across the country."

With Dr. Hyman's leadership, Vold Vision further strengthens its comprehensive approach to eye health and aesthetics, solidifying its reputation as a sought-after destination for exceptional eye care and vision correction in Orlando and beyond.

About Vold Vision

Vold Vision combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care to deliver advanced eye care and non-invasive facial aesthetics to patients in Orlando and Central Florida as well as nationally. Committed to innovation and excellence, Vold Vision continues to set the standard for vision and aesthetic services.

For more information, please visit .