Automated Logic Completes Acquisition Of Control Solutions, Ltd. Establishing First Field Office In British Columbia

KENNESAW, Ga., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Logic – Canada, Ltd. (ALC), a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions and a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced that it has acquired Control Solutions, Ltd. (CSL), an independent provider of integrated building-automation systems headquartered in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The transaction establishes ALC's first company-owned controls field office in Vancouver, significantly expanding its intelligent building-automation footprint in Western Canada.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step in strengthening Automated Logic's presence in Canada and expanding our ability to deliver integrated, intelligent building solutions in high-growth sectors across British Columbia," said Andy Bierer, Managing Director, ALC Field.

Control Solutions, Ltd. designs, installs and services building automation systems for complex facilities across commercial real estate, education, data centers, residential and large mixed-use developments. The company's 100-plus employees deliver advanced building automation and control solutions, retrofit upgrades and multi-year service contracts that help customers optimize energy performance and operational resilience.

"Joining Automated Logic is an exciting new chapter for our team," said Chad Thomas, President, Control Solutions, Ltd. and Eddie McCool, CEO, Control Solutions, Ltd. "ALC's leadership in intelligent building technologies and our shared commitment to innovation and quality will allow us to deliver even greater value to our customers throughout British Columbia and beyond."

CSL's existing leadership and employees will remain in place, continuing to serve customers from their Coquitlam office and project sites across the province. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

