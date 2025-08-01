Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: 6 Doctors Suspended In Abu Dhabi For Violating Regulations On Controlled Medications

2025-08-01 02:21:23
Six doctors were suspended from practising the medical profession in Abu Dhabi, the emirate's Department of Health announced on Friday.

The decision was taken against these physicians because they violated the stipulated regulations on prescribing controlled medications.

In December 2024, the UAE introduced a new law to regulate medical products, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical businesses, aiming to enhance organisation, security, and efficient oversight of development and distribution processes.

