German Foreign Minister Visits Taybeh, Near Ramallah, Amid Escalating Settler's Attacks

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH /PNN/

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul inspected the aftermath of Israeli settlers attacks in the town of Taybeh east of Ramallah today, condemning the violence as organized terrorism and crimes that must be addressed and stopped.

Wadephul expressed concern over reports that the Israeli military either failed to prevent the attacks or may have even participated in them, a matter troubling the German government.

He was received by Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khourieh, the town's church leader Bashar Fawadleh, and local residents who detailed repeated assaults on citizens and their property. The German delegation also visited St. George's Church, which was targeted last month when colonists deliberately set fire near the town cemetery and the historic church dating back to the 5th century.

Wadephul urged Israel to adhere to international law, prosecute the attacking settlers, and protect Palestinian civilians. He described settlement expansion as a major obstacle to the two-state solution, restricting Palestinian movement, and emphasized Germany's firm position that such colonial policies violate international law and require strict legal measures.

He reaffirmed Germany's support for a Palestinian state and said his country is involved in state-building efforts, without opposing early recognition. He stressed that a negotiated two-state solution remains the only sustainable path to peace, security, and dignity for both parties.

The minister noted the region faces a critical turning point, calling for law and peace to prevail. He insisted Israel must fulfill its responsibilities for coexistence and peace, and that while recognition of Palestine might come at the end of negotiations, the process must begin now.

Mayor Khourieh described the visit as extremely important to closely observe ongoing settler violence, hoping for intervention to deter attacks and protect citizens. He detailed the wide-ranging assaults including arson, theft, property damage, and destruction of crops by releasing livestock onto Palestinian lands.

Local journalist Jrees Azar, himself affected by recent settler attacks, recounted how colonists set fire to his vehicle, forcing him and his family to suffer smoke inhalation. He called for international protection for all Taybeh residents from the settlers' violent assaults.

Recent settlers attacks on Taybeh included the burning of two vehicles and racist graffiti. On June 4, colonists established a new outpost on the ruins of homes from a Palestinian family displaced about a year ago after a series of violent attacks.

On July 7, settlers set fire near the cemetery and St. George's Church, prompting wide condemnation from religious and international communities.

On July 14, several patriarchs, church leaders from Jerusalem, and diplomats from over 20 Arab and foreign countries visited Taybeh amid the surge in settlers attacks on the town, its properties, and Christian sites, especially churches and cemeteries.



