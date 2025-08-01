Panamanian José Caballero Is Traded To The New York Yankees

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Panamanian baseball player José Caballero was transferred Thursday from the Tampa Bay Rays to the New York Yankees, right on the deadline day of the player exchange period for the 2025 Major League Baseball season. US media reports that Caballero was notified of his trade at Yankee Stadium during the Rays -Yankees game that afternoon. Upon learning of the trade, he received hugs and well wishes from his now former teammates. The Los Santos Panama native wasn't in the Rays ' starting lineup, but he came onto the field in the fifth inning, playing second base and going scoreless in his only at-bat. The New York team won the game 7-4.

José 'Chema' Caballero Trades from the Rays to the Yankees

“Welcome to New York,” the Yankees team wrote yesterday on social media. José“Chema” Caballero has played in the Major Leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, and now the New York Yankees. Caballero, a utility player with a good defense, leads the American League in stolen bases with 34 steals and a .638 OPS. The last Panamanian to play for the New York Yankees was Mariano Rivera, who retired in 2013.