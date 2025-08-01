Panamanian José Caballero Is Traded To The New York Yankees

Panamanian José Caballero Is Traded To The New York Yankees -
José 'Chema' Caballero Trades from the Rays to the Yankees
As the phrase from a Rubén Blades song goes,“Life gives you surprises, surprises life gives you.” This is what happened to Panamanian José“Chema” Caballero in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform. He had to say goodbye to his teammates during the game, cross the locker room, and greet his comrades on his new team, the Yankees. The New York team was facing Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium, in the seventh inning, when the cameras focused on Panamanian“Chema” Caballero saying goodbye to the Rays. He had learned that he had been signed by the Yankees, at the last minute of the Major League trading deadline. Caballero entered playing for the Rays against the Yankees, had an at-bat in the fifth inning, went 0-for-1, in the game that the Bronx team won by a score of 7-4.
“Welcome to New York,” the Yankees team wrote yesterday on social media. José“Chema” Caballero has played in the Major Leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, and now the New York Yankees. Caballero, a utility player with a good defense, leads the American League in stolen bases with 34 steals and a .638 OPS. The last Panamanian to play for the New York Yankees was Mariano Rivera, who retired in 2013.
