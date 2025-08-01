Katjes International acquires a majority stake in the Bogner Group

EQS-News: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Strategic Company Decision

Katjes International today signed an agreement to acquire a 60% stake in the Bogner Group

The Bogner family will remain a shareholder with a 40% stake Closing of the transaction is expected in September 2025

Dusseldorf/Munich, 01 August 2025 – Today, Katjes International, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Katjes Quiet Luxury, signed an agreement to acquire 60% of the shares in Willy Bogner GmbH (“Bogner Group”). The remaining 40% of the shares will continue to be held by the Bogner family. The internationally operating Bogner Group is the largest family-owned luxury apparel brand in Germany. The company focuses on premium sports and leisurewear and is particularly renowned for its ski and outdoor collections under the brands 'Bogner' and 'Bogner Fire + Ice'. In the financial year 2024/25, the Bogner Group generated net sales of nearly EUR 200 million and is profitable. With this step, Katjes International is adding another well-known brand in the consumer goods sector to its existing brand portfolio. “With our successes in the personal care segment – with Bübchen, Theramed and Shirin Beauty – we have demonstrated our ability to successfully grow brands beyond our original business in a profitable way. Expanding and developing brands in the European consumer goods segment is our strength and fully aligned with our long-term strategy. The addition of Bogner marks our entry into the luxury goods segment, further strengthening our brand portfolio” said Tobias Bachmüller, Managing Shareholder of Katjes International. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the German antitrust authorities. Closing is expected in September 2025. Katjes International is considering a potential tap of its existing corporate bond (WKN A30V78/ISIN NO0012888769) as part of the purchase price financing.

