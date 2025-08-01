Investornewsbreaks D. Boral Capital LLC Acts As Exclusive Placement Agent For $22 Million Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D. Boral Capital served as exclusive placement agent for Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), i.e., Omeros (the“Company”), in a registered direct offering with Polar Asset Management Partners that closed July 28, 2025. The Company sold 5,365,853 shares of common stock at $4.10 per share, raising approximately $22 million. The price represents a 14% premium to the closing price on the date of the securities purchase agreement, executed July 24, 2025. The offering was conducted under a“shelf” Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-268269) and the accompanying prospectus.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

