Resolution Copper Honored With 2025 Rocky Mountain Mining Institute Safety Award For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The RMMI Safety Award is given annually to mining operations that exemplify the highest safety standards across an eight-state region. To be eligible, mines must have maintained substantial production throughout the year without a single fatality. Winners are then selected based on total incident rate data (NFDL and NDL rates) as reported to the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

"Safety is at the core of everything we do at Resolution Copper," said Vicky Peacey, General Manager of Resolution Copper. "This recognition by the Rocky Mountain Mining Institute is a direct reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to protecting one another and building a workplace culture centered on respect, wellness, and continuous improvement. Every person who works here plays a role in making our site safer every day, and they should be incredibly proud of this achievement."

The RMMI acknowledged Resolution Copper's performance as "truly remarkable" and credited the team's sustained leadership in creating a safe and productive work environment.

"We congratulate and thank all companies whose priority is getting everyone home safely every day," said Judy Colgan, Executive Director of RMMI.

As Resolution Copper works to develop one of the largest untapped copper deposits in North America, the company remains committed to world-class safety standards and continuous improvement, with a focus on becoming a Best Operator in all areas of performance aligned to our values of Care, Courage, and Curiosity.

About Resolution Copper

Resolution Copper is Arizona Copper. The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP PLC subsidiary). Learn more at resolutioncopper.

SOURCE Resolution Copper