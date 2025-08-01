Unlikely Collaborators Awards Grant To Medicinal Media To Explore Mental Health, Resilience, And The Power Of Perception Through Five New Short-Form Stories
Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit founded by Elizabeth R. Koch, dedicated to supporting storytelling that helps people see themselves and others more clearly. The organization believes that most external conflict stems from unresolved inner conflict often shaped by unconscious narratives we don't even realize we're carrying. Through partnerships like this one, Unlikely Collaborators aims to spark reflection, encourage connection, and gently challenge the assumptions that shape our perceptions.
At the core of this mission is the Perception BoxTM framework developed by Koch that helps individuals recognize the internal filters through which they see the world. Rooted in cognitive science and psychology, the framework invites people to examine the stories they've absorbed and how those stories shape their emotions, relationships, and behavior.
"What excites us about this collaboration is Medicinal Media's ability to turn scientific and psychological insights into something artistic, unexpected, and emotionally provocative," said Elizabeth R. Koch. "Each story nudges us to examine our beliefs and assumptions and to notice how they shape the way we experience ourselves and others."
"We're grateful to Unlikely Collaborators for supporting this next phase of Medicinal Media," said Rob VanAlkemade, Founding Executive Producer. "These stories explore perception and transformation in a way that's emotional, hopeful, and deeply personal. Our goal is to help people feel seen and reflect on their own inner narratives."
To learn more about Medicinal Media, visit . For more information about Unlikely Collaborators and the Perception BoxTM, visit .
SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment