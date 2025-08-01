Dentirate Partners With Covered Care To Expand Second-Look Financing For Dental Practices

Patient Financing Reimagined

DentiRate integrates Covered Care to help dental practices approve more patients with real-time second-look financing.

- Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRateLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DentiRate , a patient financing platform built for dental providers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Covered Care , a leading second-look patient financing provider.This partnership gives dental practices an effective way to approve more patients-especially those who may not qualify through traditional prime lenders-while maintaining a fast, seamless patient experience.Covered Care specializes in real-time financing with loan amounts ranging from $500 to $25,000 and flexible terms between 3 and 72 months. With instant approvals, next-day funding, and wide credit coverage, Covered Care helps practices capture more cases and improve collections by offering financing to patients who might otherwise be left without options.“At DentiRate, we're focused on helping practices hear 'yes' from more patients without adding friction to their front desk,” said Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRate.“By integrating Covered Care, we've added a second-look option that's fast, fully managed, and able to serve a broader range of patients. It's a win for providers and a win for care access.”With this integration, practices using DentiRate can now offer a layered financing experience: patients start with primary lenders and are automatically routed to Covered Care if they don't qualify-without requiring multiple applications or staff intervention.“We created Covered Care to help more patients get approved while removing the burden of financing from providers,” said Phillip Hartlage, Chief Marketing Officer of Covered Care.“By partnering with DentiRate, we're giving dental practices a smarter way to close the financing gap and ensure more patients get the care they need.”What practices gain from the DentiRate–Covered Care integration:.A built-in second-look solution to increase patient approvals.Instant, real-time decisions-no credit confusion at the front desk.Next-day funding and no recourse to the provider.Term lengths and interest rates that work across credit profiles.Fully managed servicing, collections, and support by Covered CareThis partnership reflects DentiRate's commitment to simplifying the financing process for providers while expanding access to treatment for patients.To learn how your practice can start offering Covered Care through DentiRate , visit .

Ali Touchaei

Dentirate Inc.

+1 818-369-3656

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.