Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos

With $APT surging over 40% and on-chain activity climbing, the Aptos ecosystem is witnessing a wave of positivity. DeFi infrastructure is evolving rapidly, with standout projects crossing $100M in volume just one week post-TGE. Now, the GameFi sector is making its move - led by a title that's reimagining on-chain gameplay from the ground up.

Backed by Aptos Foundation: Commanding A Cattos Army in Real-Time Battles

DeFi Cattos , the latest title backed by and grant-funded by the Aptos Foundation , has officially launched its mainnet gameplay. It merges strategic depth with casual accessibility. Players summon Catty Warriors , upgrade their power, and deploy to defeat waves of enemies across battle stages.

Highlights include:



Real-time battles on-chain with offline strategy growth.

Level Up, Breakthrough & Ascend mechanics for Warrior Upgrades

Loot chests of five rarity tiers with randomized rewards

Idle deployment for passive $CATTOS earnings Instant swaps through Hyperion for reward liquidity

No apps, no setup - players can dive into the action instantly at or through the browser at

Community-Driven. Onchain-Proven.

Since launching its initial campaign phase, DeFi Cattos has demonstrated exceptional scale:



Over 160,000 players onboarded through tap-to-airdrop campaigns

More than 100 million on-chain transactions have been recorded

3,000 Genesis NFTs sold out within 30 minutes

Consistently ranked among the top gas consumers on Aptos - despite offering a gas-free experience The native token, $CATTOS, has witnessed a 22-fold increase since its DEX listing, reaching an all-time high market cap of $3 million .

These milestones underscore the game's strong viral loop, community retention, and ability to drive mass-market appeal in the Web3 space.

$CATTOS Token: Utility-Powered Progression

The $CATTOS token is fully integrated into DeFi Cattos' core mechanics and allows users to:



Upgrade and ascend Warriors

Unlock premium loot and exclusive battle zones

Deploy teams for idle rewards Prepare for upcoming governance and PvP seasons

The tokenomics are designed to reward active participation, with the majority of emissions allocated to players. Launched alongside the game's TGE, the $CATTOS token is now fully live and tradable. Players can monitor the live chart on Geckoterminal and begin trading on Hyperion . The token follows a deflationary model: with a fixed supply of 700 million, emissions are halved each time 50% of the remaining supply is distributed - slowing inflation and reinforcing long-term sustainability.

In-game, $CATTOS powers core mechanics such as hero upgrades, zone unlocks, and, soon, features like SSR-to-UR evolution and boss battles. The token also benefits from strong on-chain liquidity, with seamless swaps via Hyperion supporting active rewards and player trading.

Part of a Big Vision: Funtasy and the Future of Aptos Gaming

DeFi Cattos leads the charge for Funtasy , Aptos' AI-powered GameFi hub. With its native token expected to launch in Q4 2025, Funtasy is creating a platform where gameplay, token launches, and community engagement converge.

Alongside the Mainnet Gameplay launch, players can also accumulate F Points through DeFi Cattos to qualify for the upcoming $FUN airdrop by Funtasy. This means that gameplay rewards not only $CATTOS but also F Points - further extending utility across the broader Funtasy ecosystem. As the ecosystem matures, DeFi Cattos serves as a proof point for how fun-first design and on-chain transparency can scale effectively together.

About Defi Cattos

DeFi Cattos , a high-performance GameFi frontier - delivering a fully on-chain, gasless RPG experience instantly playable via browser or Telegram. Built on Aptos' parallel execution and Move VM, DeFi Cattos offers frictionless Web3 gameplay with zero downloads or wallet setup required.

It also marks the first flagship product in the Funtasy ecosystem - an Aptos-native GameFi and token launch platform built to supercharge user engagement and creator-driven growth.

