CHIPPEWA BOOTS HIGHLIGHTS THUNDERSTRUCK LOGGER WORK BOOT AS AUGUST's BOOT OF THE MONTH: RUGGED BY NATURE, READY FOR ANYTHING
The boot features a Nano Composite Safety Toe for lightweight protection that meets or exceeds ASTM standards, perfect for tough working conditions without weighing you down. Inside, the waterproof membrane keeps feet dry and shielded from the elements, while an Ortholite® removable insert provides personalized comfort and support.
Its Goodyear® welt construction ensures long-term strength and allows for resoling, extending the life of the boot. On the outside, a Vibram® rubber outsole offers serious grip and stability on uneven, slippery, or unpredictable surfaces-ideal for anyone who works where others won't go.
"The Thunderstruck Logger is a prime example of what Chippewa is known for: timeless utility, advanced protection, and craftsmanship built to last," said Emma Benson, Marketing Manager at Chippewa Boots. "It's a modern boot inspired by traditional logging footwear, elevated with cutting-edge safety and performance features."
Crafted with purpose and engineered for extremes, the Thunderstruck Logger is more than a work boot - it's a daily tool built to support those who rise to the challenge, day in and day out.
To learn more or shop the Thunderstruck 9" Waterproof Nano Comp Toe Logger in Charcoal Black or Walnut Brown, visit chippewaboots .
About Chippewa
Chippewa has been crafting high-quality footwear since 1901, combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative technology to create boots that are as stylish as they are durable. From the construction site to the city streets, Chippewa boots are designed to withstand the demands of everyday life while providing unmatched comfort and support.
For more information about Chippewa Boots, please visit or your local retailer.
