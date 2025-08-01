NHRC Chief Leads Discussions On Preparing For An Ageing Society
Addressing participants at the National Conference on 'Ageing in India: Emerging Realities, Evolving Responses', supported by the @India_NHRC, @NITIAayog, MoH&FW, MoSJ&E, and organised by a foundation, the NHRC chief said the objective was to facilitate dialogue among diverse stakeholders.
The conference aimed to reframe ageing as an opportunity, explore innovative programmes and policies, facilitate dialogue amongst diverse stakeholders, and showcase scalable best practices and research.
As per projections, by 2050, nearly 20 per cent of the Indian population will be over the age of 60, amounting to over 347 million individuals.
The conference was designed as a multidisciplinary platform to explore how India can respond to its ageing population with innovation, inclusivity, and compassion.
Bringing together thought leaders from government, academia, civil society, healthcare, and the private sector, the conference aims to foster a holistic understanding of ageing-related issues and highlight practical, scalable solutions, said a statement.
Dr V.K. Paul, Member @NITIAayog, delivered the special address, and Bharat Lal, SG, NHRC, delivered the keynote address in the inaugural session. A report, 'Ageing in India: Challenges & Opportunities,' was also released.
The conference was spread over four thematic sessions: 'Strengthening Elderly Welfare: Policy & Practice', chaired by Amit Yadav, Secy, @MSJEGOI and 'Health & Mental Wellbeing of the Elderly' by Preeti Sudan, former Chairperson, UPSC and former Secy, @MoHFW_INDIA.
The sessions 'Leveraging Ageing for Growth & Development' and 'Shaping Futures: Preparing for an Ageing Society' were chaired by Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa, India & former CEO, NITI Aayog and Dr V.K. Paul, Member @NITIAayog, respectively.
Some other eminent speakers included: Dr Kiran Bedi, Former Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Amarjeet Sinha, Retd. IAS, Former Secy, Department of Rural Development & Former Advisor, PM's Office, S. Krishnan, Secy, @GoI_MeitY and V. Srinivas, Secy, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment