NATIONAL HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS FIRM CONTINUES RAPID GROWTH

Jarrard Inc. promotes new partner and welcomes six new team members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrard Inc. , a U.S. Top 10 healthcare strategic communications and change management consultancy, is pleased to announce the promotion of Letitia Fecher to partner and the addition of six new professionals.

For the past decade at the firm, Fecher has steadily guided health systems through high-stakes moments of change – from mergers and acquisitions to physician and employee initiatives to public perception campaigns. As the lead of Jarrard's Public & Community Health Systems Practice, Fecher will continue her work with rural and safety net providers nationwide, addressing the unique challenges these organizations face – from complex mergers and reputational risks to shifting community trust.

"Letitia has brought unmatched strategic firepower to her work with clients," said Jarrard Inc. President and Co-Founder Anne Hancock Toomey . "She's been a critical cultural leader at our firm – shaping the practice she leads and mentoring colleagues at every level. Her promotion to partner is a reflection of the impact she's had and the respect she's earned."

Prior to Jarrard, Fecher worked with an investor-backed health services organization and as an in-hospital marketing and communications professional.

New Hires Strengthen Momentum

Jarrard continues its strong growth trajectory with six new hires across its practices:

Damareus Barbour , Senior Managing Advisor, Public & Community Health Systems

Barbour brings over a decade of experience in strategic healthcare communications, with expertise in advocacy, public health, disease awareness and thought leadership. Prior to Jarrard, he served as a public affairs director at M Booth Health and previously worked at the American Hospital Association supporting member advocacy efforts.

Cade Klimek , Advisor, The Advisor Group

Klimek uses his background in journalism and public health to develop clear and accessible content tailored to diverse healthcare audiences. He previously served as a communications analyst for federal health agencies at RTI International.

Caitlyn Romanski , Advisor, The Advisor Group

Romanski brings a solid foundation in healthcare and higher education marketing, with skills in social media management, content development and event strategy. She previously worked as a coordinator of publications and marketing at University of Louisville.

Catlin Clemmons , Advisor, The Advisor Group

Clemmons blends experience in health systems, grassroots clinics and mission-driven organizations to deliver equity-centered communications and strategy. Before Jarrard, she served as an administrative fellow at Ascension Saint Thomas.

Zander Bush , Associate Advisor, The Advisor Group

Bush leverages experience in political consulting, campaigns and startups to craft persuasive messaging and strategy for healthcare clients. He originally joined Jarrard as a Fellow following a previous role as a political account intern at AL Media Strategy.

Kareena Patel , Associate Advisor, The Advisor Group

With a background in public health, stakeholder engagement and healthcare marketing, Patel brings a strategic and operational lens to her work. She previously held dual internship roles in managed care and communications at ApolloMD and served as a teaching assistant at Emory's University's Rollins School of Public Health.

About Jarrard Inc.

Jarrard Inc. is a specialized healthcare consulting firm devoted to helping leaders during high-stakes moments of change, challenge and opportunity. We use the power of communications, marketing and political strategy to help our clients achieve their most important goals. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,800 clients in 49 states and focuses on change management, issues and advocacy and strategic positioning. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis , one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc or follow us @JarrardInc.

SOURCE Jarrard Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED