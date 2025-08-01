Nexity: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares - July 2025
|Information cut-off date
| Total number
of shares
| Net total number of
voting rights
| 31 July 2025
| 56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,886,197
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 1st August 2025
Attachment
-
2025_08_01 - Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - July 2025
