Hana RFID Introduces The 'Brava', An Ultra-Compact (42X16) ARC-Certified Inlay Equipped With Impinj M830 Chip

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID), a global leader in RAIN RFID inlay and embeddable tag design and manufacturing, proudly unveils its latest inlay model: the Brava. At just 42x16 mm, this ultra-compact inlay is now officially ARC-certified for Specs R, O, Y2, F, Q, W5, and W6. This makes it the smallest inlay currently qualified under Spec R, one of the most stringent item-level tagging specifications in the RFID industry.

Designed for performance-driven tagging across diverse item categories, the Brava enables brands, retailers, and converters to scale their RFID programs without compromising on footprint, readability, or sustainability. With its broad ARC certification, it is streamlining compliance with major retail mandates, including Walmart, Dicks, and Macy's, and omni-channel supply chains.

The Brava is powered by the Impinj® M830 chip, supporting the latest Gen2x features. It is offering significantly improved read sensitivity, backscatter efficiency, and faster inventory speed, even in environments with high tag density or on items traditionally difficult to tag.

“The Brava is more than just a small inlay-it's a strategic leap forward and therefore worthy of its name,” said Dr. Jeremy Liu, Chief Technology Officer at Hana RFID.“With its 42x16 mm, the Brava is the smallest inlay available today under ARC Spec R. It embodies our broader vision: to expand our inlay portfolio with precision-engineered designs that speak to your imagination and respond directly to evolving customer needs and compliance frameworks. This is only the beginning.”

Compact yet powerful, the Brava is engineered for demanding applications such as apparel, accessories, home goods, sporting goods, and other merchandise that traditionally challenge RFID readability. Its minimized antenna footprint reduces raw material usage while maximizing sustainability-a core value of Hana RFID's product development approach. This new product shows Hana's leading position in RFID inlay design and understanding of market developments and needs.

Available in dry, wide web, and wet paper-face formats, the Brava integrates seamlessly into existing label conversion workflows and RFID infrastructures.

About Hana

Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID) is a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technology solutions, with a focus on RFID. It is dedicated to developing and manufacturing ARC-certified RFID inlays and embeddable (tire) tags. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, Hana is a proud member of the HANA Microelectronics Group. –

