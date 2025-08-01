Bitcoin Swift Stage 2 Presale Concludes Soon As Next Phase Approaches

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) a next-generation blockchain platform integrating AI automation, privacy frameworks, and programmable staking rewards, has entered the final hours of Stage 2 of its ongoing token presale. Priced at $2 per token, this stage will soon close as the project moves to Stage 3 at $3, with a confirmed mainnet launch price of $15 set for September 18, 2025.

The presale, which spans only 64 days in total, delivers early utility access and reward distribution through a Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model. The current Stage 2 offers an APY of 133%, with rewards distributed automatically at the end of each presale stage.

Protocol Overview: Intelligent Architecture and Real-Time Functionality

Bitcoin Swift is built to support both scalability and compliance with a hybrid consensus model combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Its infrastructure enables smart contracts powered by embedded AI agents, which optimize processes based on real-time data from integrated oracles. These oracles aggregate external market information to automate contract performance as network dynamics evolve.

Privacy and governance are also foundational features of the protocol. BTC3 utilizes zk-SNARK cryptography and a decentralized identity system (DID), enabling users to verify compliance or participate in governance without sharing personal data.

Governance and Compliance Tools

Governance on Bitcoin Swift is structured through quadratic voting weighted by DID-based reputation scores. Proposals undergo AI-driven risk scoring before being validated through a PoS checkpoint system every 100 blocks, which helps maintain decentralization and prevent governance spam.

To support energy-conscious development, BTC3's AI oracles track sustainability metrics and reward users who interact with clean energy infrastructure. These mechanics integrate environmental responsibility directly into reward distribution policies.

Tokenomics and Supply Breakdown

BTC3 has a total token supply of 45 million:



50% (22.5 million BTC3): Allocated to long-term Proof-of-Yield rewards, distributed over a 30-year period

30% (13.5 million BTC3): Allocated to presale participants, who also gain early governance access 15%: Reserved for liquidity provisioning and operational support



This supply structure is designed to promote sustainability, long-term participation, and decentralized ownership.









Audit and Verification

BTC3 is currently in the final hours of Stage 2 of its presale. Backed by KYC verificatio and audits from Solidproo and Spywol , the project is gaining recognition as one of the most technically mature and reward-driven launches of the year.

Ecosystem Development and Media Coverage

Several blockchain publications have recently highlighted Bitcoin Swift's architecture and design:



Token Empire highlights BTC3's staking dynamics and early utility



Crypto Infinity explores the AI automation and PoY structure

Crypto Sister breaks down the identity framework and reward mechanics mechanisms

Key Dates and Access



Current Presale Stage: Stage 2 (Price: $2)

Next Presale Stage: Stage 3 (Price: $3)

Confirmed Launch Price: $15 Presale End Date: September 18, 2025

BTC3 tokens can be acquired through the official Bitcoin Swift website during the presale window. Users participating during Stage 2 will be eligible for programmable rewards and early access to governance tools before the mainnet launch.

To learn more, visit:









Contact :

Luc Schaus

...

