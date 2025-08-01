Appalachian Growers Named 'Wellness In The Smokies: People's Choice Of The Year'

USDA Organic and GMP‐certified hemp company in Franklin, NC wins Visit Smokies 2024 People's Choice wellness award voted by community

- Lori LacyFRANKLIN, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Appalachian Growers, a USDA Organic and GMP-certified hemp company based in Franklin, North Carolina, has been honored with the“Wellness in the Smokies: People's Choice of the Year” award in the 2024 Visit Smokies People's Choice Awards. Sponsored by The Mountain Laurel, the annual awards recognize exceptional businesses that contribute to the wellness, culture, and spirit of the Smoky Mountains.“They're not just growing plants-they're cultivating well-being,” said one voter, reflecting widespread community praise for Appalachian Growers' commitment to holistic healing and sustainable agriculture.Founded in 2018, Appalachian Growers cultivates hemp on a 13-acre USDA Organic-certified farm in Macon County. Appalachian Growers cultivates and hand-harvests USDA Organic hemp, partnering with certified processors to ensure their full line of CBD wellness products meets the highest standards for purity, safety, and compliance. All products are third-party lab tested and produced in a GMP-certified facility.Their offerings include:Full-spectrum CBD tinctures and oils , made from organically grown hempSalon-grade salves and lotions , infused with botanicals like arnica and camphorCBD gummies , tablets, and pet tincturesTheir approach combines regenerative farming, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and clean extraction methods to ensure high-quality, compliant products with THC levels well below the legal limit.“This award means so much because it comes from the people - the community we serve and grow with every day,” said Lori Lacy, Co-Founder of Appalachian Growers.“We're honored to represent the Smoky Mountains with products that support wellness and reflect the care we put into every plant.”About Appalachian GrowersAppalachian Growers was established by Lori Lacy and Steve Yuzzi with the vision of advancing natural wellness through locally grown, transparent, and sustainable hemp cultivation. Fully licensed and committed to third-party testing, the company blends old-school Appalachian values with cutting-edge compliance and agricultural integrity.About the Visit Smokies People's Choice AwardsThe Visit Smokies People's Choice Awards recognize regional businesses across categories such as food, lodging, retail, and wellness. The“Wellness in the Smokies” award specifically highlights brands that enhance health and well-being in the Smoky Mountain community through authenticity, impact, and service.Shop and Visit Appalachian GrowersTo explore their award-winning product line, visit . For guided visits, wholesale inquiries, or product support, reach out via their Contact Us page.

Lori Lacy

Appalachian Growers

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.