FLEOA Congratulates Federal And Local Law Enforcement On Tujunga Raid In Human Trafficking Investigation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) extends its full support and congratulations to the federal and local law enforcement agencies involved in the successful raid of a Tujunga, California, residence linked to an alleged sex trafficking operation led by self-proclaimed“TikTok pastor” Robert Anthony Shinn.Federal agents, working in partnership with local authorities, executed a high-impact operation on July 25 targeting Shinn's property following months of investigation into disturbing allegations of sexual exploitation and psychological coercion tied to the controversial religious group“Shekinah Church.” The raid was carried out under the authority of sealed search warrants related to a federal sex trafficking probe that has garnered national attention.“We commend the agents and officers who led this courageous operation in pursuit of justice for the victims,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman.“This case exemplifies the relentless determination and coordination required to dismantle dangerous trafficking networks operating here on American soil. The success of this raid sends a clear message that exploitation will not go unpunished.”According to reports, the case began with lawsuits from former members who say they were pressured into sexual acts by the leader's claims of spiritual authority. Victims reported being forced to work without compensation, subjected to coercive control, and threatened with spiritual consequences for noncompliance. The Department of Homeland Security, along with local law enforcement, is leading the criminal investigation.FLEOA recognizes the tireless efforts of law enforcement staff who have worked diligently on this sensitive case. These professionals are often called to confront unimaginable evil, and they do so with courage, discipline, and an unyielding commitment to protecting the vulnerable.As the investigation proceeds, FLEOA reaffirms its commitment to advocating for the tools, training, and interagency cooperation necessary to combat human trafficking in all its forms nationwide.“This case underscores why human trafficking awareness, victim support, and rigorous enforcement must remain top national priorities,” Silverman added.“We are proud to stand with the men and women of law enforcement who answered that call in Tujunga.”FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

