Lithuanian Team Clinches Historic Win, Sweeps Gold At Igeo In Thailand
The national team earned four gold medals and, for the first time in both Lithuania's and the Olympiad's history, secured first place overall among nearly 50 participating countries.
The gold medalists are Rojus Kondratavičius and Faustas Kondratavičius from LSMU Gymnasium (teacher: Jovita Vizbarienė), Ugnius Vilimas from Vilnius Lyceum (teacher: Jolita Milaknienė), and Tomas Jakubauskas from Palanga's Old Gymnasium (teacher: Nerijus Vaišvilas).
The team was coached by geographer Rytas Šalna (President of the Lithuanian Geography Teachers Association), Angelė Pakamorienė (expert teacher at Gargždai's Minija Progymnasium), and Edgaras Zaboras (Geography Olympiad alumnus).
“This has never happened before in either Lithuanian or iGEO history. Our students' geographic knowledge, skills, and critical thinking surpassed even those of historically top-performing countries,” said team leader Rytas Šalna.
The Lithuanian team outperformed nations such as Singapore, the US, Indonesia, Finland, China, and Poland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment