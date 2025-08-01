Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-01 09:05:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:54 AM EST - TELUS Corporation : Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4163 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2025. TELUS Corporation shares T.T are trading unchanged at $22.32.

