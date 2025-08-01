'Avoid Deserted Areas': India Warns Nationals In Ireland To Stay Vigilant Amid Surge In Hate Crimes

The officials advised Indian nationals to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid lurking around in deserted areas, especially during odd hours.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.