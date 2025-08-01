Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Avoid Deserted Areas': India Warns Nationals In Ireland To Stay Vigilant Amid Surge In Hate Crimes

2025-08-01 09:02:05
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India embassy in Dublin has issued an advisory for nationals staying in Ireland, stating“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks against Indian citizens in Ireland recently.”

The officials advised Indian nationals to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid lurking around in deserted areas, especially during odd hours.

