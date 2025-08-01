Nio, Zeekr, Xpeng Clock Growth In July EV Deliveries, While Li Auto Takes A Hit: Retail Has Big Expectations From This Stock

U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups Nio Inc. (NIO) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding (ZK) on Friday reported growth in their July delivery numbers, while Li Auto (LI) numbers slumped.

Nio said that it delivered 21,017 vehicles in July, including 12,675 vehicles from the company's premium EV brand Nio and 5,976 from the company's EV brand Onvo. This marks an increase from the 20,498 units delivered in the corresponding month of 2024.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nio jumped from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

NIO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:07 a.m. ET on Aug. 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that Nio stock could jump at the opening bell.

Li Auto, meanwhile, delivered 30,731 vehicles last month, down from the 51,000 units delivered in July 2024. Nasdaq-listed shares of the company slid 4% in pre-market trading on Friday.

Retail sentiment around Li remained unchanged within 'neutral' territory on Stocktwits, coupled with 'high' message volume.

LI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:11 a.m. ET on Aug. 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user sounded skeptical following the delivery report.

Zeekr, majority owned by China's Geely, delivered a total of 44,193 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands in July, representing an increase of 19.7% year-over-year.

Retail sentiment around Zeekr continued to trend in the 'bearish' territory over the last 24 hours, while chatter remained at 'low' levels.

ZK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:11 a.m. ET on Aug. 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier, rival XPeng (XPEV) reported that it delivered 36,717 vehicles last month, marking a whopping 229% increase from the same period in the previous year, and making Li Auto the only one among the four names to experience a delivery dip.

While shares of LI and NIO are up by 9% and 12% respectively so far this year, ZK shares have dropped 0.5%.

Zeekr, however, is slated to be delisted from the NYSE by the fourth quarter of 2025, following the completion of its merger with Geely, announced earlier this month.

