Shekhar Kapur Designs Dream Birthday Cake For Daughter Kaveri Ahead Of Her Birthday
Known for his imaginative storytelling, the filmmaker compared the process to crafting a narrative, turning the impossible into the possible. In his latest post on Instagram, while he admitted he isn't a baker, he reached out to those with the right skills to help bring his whimsical cake vision to life.
Sharing a photo of the cake, Shekhar wrote,“It's Kaveri's birthday on the 3rd. I designed a cake! And I realised that I'm doing what I normally do with my narratives. Dream the impossible .. turn that into the probable .. and that into the possible ..So am not a baker .. but any one with that knowledge / skill let me know how to bake this? #cake #Birthdaycake @kaverikapur #Kaveribirthday #Baking #Baker.”
The filmmaker is known for frequently expressing his love and admiration for his daughter online. Earlier, in June Shekhar Kapur had wished his daughter Kaveri a 'brilliant journey' ahead. The 'Masoom' director wrote,“1'm ready to take on the world with girl power !' She asserted at that young age. And she did .. now a brilliant singer songwriter , and terrific actor to boot! Have a brilliant journey Kaveri!”
He added, "Remember .. your Destiny is a set of piano keys, but the symphony you play is your own.”
On the work front, Shekhar Kapur is busy developing the sequel to his acclaimed film“Masoom,” titled“Masoom: The Next Generation.” The upcoming project is expected to feature a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, Shabana Azmi, and his daughter Kaveri Kapur.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment