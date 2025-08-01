Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shekhar Kapur Designs Dream Birthday Cake For Daughter Kaveri Ahead Of Her Birthday

2025-08-01 08:30:26
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media to reveal his latest creative endeavor-designing a dream birthday cake for his daughter Kaveri ahead of her special day on August 3.

Known for his imaginative storytelling, the filmmaker compared the process to crafting a narrative, turning the impossible into the possible. In his latest post on Instagram, while he admitted he isn't a baker, he reached out to those with the right skills to help bring his whimsical cake vision to life.

Sharing a photo of the cake, Shekhar wrote,“It's Kaveri's birthday on the 3rd. I designed a cake! And I realised that I'm doing what I normally do with my narratives. Dream the impossible .. turn that into the probable .. and that into the possible ..So am not a baker .. but any one with that knowledge / skill let me know how to bake this? #cake #Birthdaycake @kaverikapur #Kaveribirthday #Baking #Baker.”

The filmmaker is known for frequently expressing his love and admiration for his daughter online. Earlier, in June Shekhar Kapur had wished his daughter Kaveri a 'brilliant journey' ahead. The 'Masoom' director wrote,“1'm ready to take on the world with girl power !' She asserted at that young age. And she did .. now a brilliant singer songwriter , and terrific actor to boot! Have a brilliant journey Kaveri!”

He added, "Remember .. your Destiny is a set of piano keys, but the symphony you play is your own.”

On the work front, Shekhar Kapur is busy developing the sequel to his acclaimed film“Masoom,” titled“Masoom: The Next Generation.” The upcoming project is expected to feature a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, Shabana Azmi, and his daughter Kaveri Kapur.

