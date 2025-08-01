PMAY-G Scheme: 3.84 Crore House Sites Geo-Tagged Till July 29

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) As many as 3.84 crore house sites have been geo-tagged till July 29 before sanctioning houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

Minister of State (MoS) for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, in a written reply, said,“Under the PMAY-G, it is mandatory to upload geo-tagged photographs with time and date at each stage of house construction, including geo-tagging of the 'existing site' and 'proposed site' before house sanction.”

The MoS said the release of instalments to a beneficiary is dependent upon completion of a pre-determined stage of construction and uploading of geo-tagged, time and date-stamped photo of that stage on 'AwaasSoft' through 'AwaasApp'.

Giving an update on the progress under the Scheme, he said,“As of July 29, 2025, 3.84 crore house sites have been geo-tagged before sanctioning houses to beneficiaries under the PMAY-G.”

Pemmasani also informed the House that the government has approved the continuation of the PMAY-G for saturating the Awaas + (2018) list (after updation) and balance eligible households in SECC 2011 Permanent Wait List (PWL) by providing assistance within the overall ceiling of 2 crore pucca houses with basic amenities from April 2024 to March 2029.

Awaas+ in the context of PMAY-G refers to the list of beneficiaries compiled after a new survey conducted in 2018. This list was created to identify eligible households for housing assistance under the scheme, building upon the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data.

The Ministry has been implementing PMAY-G since April 1, 2016, to provide assistance to eligible rural households for the construction of pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of 'Housing For All' in rural areas.

Under the PMAY-G, the initial target was to provide assistance for the construction of 2.95 crore houses during FY 2016-17 to 2023-24.

The MoS said the government has approved the implementation of the scheme during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29 to provide assistance for the construction of 2 crore additional houses.

The beneficiaries under PMAY-G are identified based on the housing deprivation parameters under the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 database and the finalised Awaas+ survey list.