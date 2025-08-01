Combat Humidity With LG's Smart Dehumidifiers For A Cooler, Healthier Home

Dubai, UAE – August 2025 – As the UAE pushes through the peak of summer, rising humidity levels are becoming an inevitable challenge for homeowners. High humidity can make indoor spaces feel uncomfortably sticky, while also contributing to mold growth, furniture damage, and poor air quality. To combat these issues, LG Electronics introduces its LG Smart Dehumidifier, a cutting-edge solution designed to deliver powerful performance and ensure your home remains cool, dry, and healthy throughout the season.





At the heart of the LG Smart Dehumidifier is its ability to efficiently remove up to 30 liters of moisture per day, equivalent to extracting water from 120 bottles (250ml each). This impressive capacity makes it the perfect ally for tackling the damp conditions that accompany summer in the UAE. Whether you're looking to protect your furniture, improve air quality, or simply create a more comfortable living environment, the LG Smart Dehumidifier rises to the occasion with unmatched efficiency. The secret to its superior performance lies in LG's Dual Inverter Compressor technology, which automatically adjusts dehumidification intensity based on real-time humidity levels. By doing so, it not only ensures optimal moisture control but also reduces energy consumption-an essential feature for households mindful of their electricity bills during the summer months. And despite its powerful capabilities, the dehumidifier operates at a whisper-quiet 33 decibels, ensuring that it works discreetly in the background without disrupting your daily life. Adding to its appeal is the seamless integration of LG ThinQTM technology, which allows users to control and monitor the device remotely via their smartphone. Whether you're scheduling sessions, tracking energy usage, or receiving alerts for full drain buckets, managing your home's humidity has never been easier. The convenience of smart connectivity ensures that your home remains comfortable even when you're on the go. Designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, the LG Smart Dehumidifier features a sleek, modern design that complements any interior space. Practical elements such as a Push and Pull Handle, 360-degree casters, and a transparent water tank make it easy to use and move around the house. Additional attachments like the Shoe Dry Y-hose and Closet Dry T-hose further enhance its versatility, making it ideal for drying shoes, closets, and other damp areas. In regions like the UAE, where high humidity is a persistent issue during the summer, the LG Smart Dehumidifier is more than just an appliance, it's a comprehensive solution for maintaining a comfortable and healthy home. By effectively reducing moisture levels, improving air quality, and operating with exceptional energy efficiency, it addresses the unique challenges posed by the local climate. This summer, take control of your indoor environment with the LG Smart Dehumidifier. Say goodbye to sticky, uncomfortable days and hello to a cooler, fresher, and healthier home. About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company : The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG.