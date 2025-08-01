Spectral Capital Announces Development Of Over 100 Hybrid Quantum-Classical Innovations In 2025, Accelerating AI Model Efficiency For Acquired Businesses

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTC: FCCN), a leading developer and acquirer of cutting-edge AI and quantum technologies, announced today that it has developed over 100 innovations in hybrid computing in 2025 alone within its broader portfolio of more than 500 patentable inventions in process. These advancements focus specifically on Hybrid Quantum-Classical Algorithms-one of the most promising and immediately applicable breakthroughs in the convergence of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Spectral Capital's hybrid innovations are designed to improve the computational efficiency and reduce operational costs for its portfolio companies that train large-scale AI models or deploy computationally intensive AI workloads. The technology has broad applicability across verticals including messaging, predictive analytics, and intelligent infrastructure-where Spectral continues to actively acquire high-potential assets.

Hybrid Quantum-Classical Algorithms operate by distributing the workload between a classical and a quantum computer. Classical systems handle data preparation and optimization tasks, while quantum processors execute computationally demanding sub-routines. The systems operate in a feedback loop-where classical hardware refines parameters based on quantum outputs, and quantum systems accelerate resolution of critical subproblems.

This collaborative computing architecture is at the heart of emerging Quantum Machine Learning (QML) models. In such configurations, classical AI systems pre-process input data and use quantum subroutines to extract high-dimensional insights from complex datasets. The results are then integrated into the classical models, allowing for more accurate predictions and accelerated learning cycles.

"These hybrid innovations are a force multiplier," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital Corporation. "We can apply them across every AI-centric business we acquire-whether it's in telecommunications, fraud prevention, or customer engagement. They allow us to reduce cloud computing costs and increase learning speeds, all while staying ahead of the curve as quantum processors scale."

Spectral Capital is expected to continue expanding its innovation portfolio throughout the remainder of 2025, with an emphasis on commercializing key technologies in its active and planned acquisitions. The Company remains committed to leveraging its deep patent portfolio to deliver compound value through technical differentiation and scalable platform deployment.

Spectral Capital Corporation is a deep technology company focused on the intersection of AI technology and Quantum Computing. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seattle, Spectral brings over 20 years of expertise in accelerating emerging technologies, including more than a decade of developing artificial intelligence solutions.

With a robust and growing intellectual property portfolio approaching 500 patents, Spectral specializes in acquiring, developing, and licensing transformative innovations at the intersection of AI and quantum technologies. The company partners with major research universities to drive frontier research and commercialization, and it integrates its proprietary technologies into acquired operating companies to unlock dramatic improvements in growth, efficiency, and profitability.

