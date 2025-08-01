Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Iranian Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with HE Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the Institute of Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting dealt with discussing a number of issues of joint interest.