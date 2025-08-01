403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Shocked By US Sanctions On Palestinian Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- China expressed "shock" and "disappointment" on Friday over the US move to sanction Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) officials.
The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters during a press briefing in response to the US sanction that was announced late Thursday on PA and PLO accusing them of "undermining peace efforts".
Xinhua News Agency quoted Jiakun as urging the international community, especially the United States, to adhere to a fair, just, and responsible attitude, effectively implementing relevant UN resolutions, and making active efforts to promote the proper resolution of the Palestinian question.
Jiakun stressed that the Palestinian cause is at the prime concern of the Middle East, which requires international fairness and justice, noting currently, the Palestinian question is at a critical historical point.
He reaffirmed China's support for the Palestinian people in their just cause to restore their legitimate and support the effective administration of all Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank, by the PA.
He also reiterated China's readiness to work with the international community towards a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.
The US State Department announced Thursday it would impose visa restrictions on certain Palestinian officials, accusing them of "undermining peace and stability". (end)
slq
The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters during a press briefing in response to the US sanction that was announced late Thursday on PA and PLO accusing them of "undermining peace efforts".
Xinhua News Agency quoted Jiakun as urging the international community, especially the United States, to adhere to a fair, just, and responsible attitude, effectively implementing relevant UN resolutions, and making active efforts to promote the proper resolution of the Palestinian question.
Jiakun stressed that the Palestinian cause is at the prime concern of the Middle East, which requires international fairness and justice, noting currently, the Palestinian question is at a critical historical point.
He reaffirmed China's support for the Palestinian people in their just cause to restore their legitimate and support the effective administration of all Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank, by the PA.
He also reiterated China's readiness to work with the international community towards a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.
The US State Department announced Thursday it would impose visa restrictions on certain Palestinian officials, accusing them of "undermining peace and stability". (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment