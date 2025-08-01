Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan And Romania Discuss Deeper Economic And Diplomatic Engagement

Kazakhstan And Romania Discuss Deeper Economic And Diplomatic Engagement


2025-08-01 07:13:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 1. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Isetov held a meeting with Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Madalina Lupu, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

During the talks, both sides highlighted the dynamic and steadily progressing nature of cooperation, discussing a wide range of issues in bilateral and multilateral formats. Special attention was given to enhancing trade, investment, and transport-logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Romania.

The assembly further evaluated the deliverables from the eighth iteration of diplomatic consultations, convened in Bucharest on March 17, 2025, at the deputy foreign ministers' echelon. Both parties evaluated the consultations as efficacious and reiterated their dedication to sustained diplomatic engagement.

Kazakhstan and Romania articulated a reciprocal inclination towards amplifying collaborative synergies across diverse sectors and deliberated on the prospective timeline of bilateral engagements for the 2025–2026 period, encompassing strategic preparations for convenings at both high and top-tier leadership echelons.

The entities culminated their discussions by reiterating their preparedness to maintain robust synergies on matters of mutual significance across both bilateral and multilateral arenas.

MENAFN01082025000187011040ID1109872710

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search