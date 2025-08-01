S&P Global Mobility: U.S. Auto Sales Expected To Post Modest Gains In July
U.S. Light Vehicle Sales
July 25 (Est)
Jun 25
July 24
Total Light Vehicle
Units, NSA
1,325,200
1,254,418
1,285,711
In millions, SAAR
15.9
15.3
15.8
Light Truck
In millions, SAAR
13.1
12.8
12.9
Passenger Car
In millions, SAAR
2.8
2.5
2.9
Source: S&P Global Mobility (Est), U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis
Continued development of battery-electric vehicle sales remains increasingly uncertain. The auto policy implications of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) could further temper long-term BEV demand growth. In the immediate term, even more month-to-month BEV sales and market share volatility is anticipated, as EV share mix from July-September is expected to advance, followed by much lower take rates in the fourth quarter of 2025. BEV share of sales in July is expected to reach over 9% (compared to the year-to-date average of 7.3% through May 2025)
About S&P Global Mobility
At S&P Global Mobility, we provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps them to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility. We open the door to automotive innovation, revealing the buying patterns of today and helping customers plan for the emerging technologies of tomorrow.
S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .
