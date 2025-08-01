Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ISRL Season 2 To Feature Three Rounds, Fan Parks And Motosport Festivals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), has officially confirmed the Season 2 racing calendar, featuring three rounds, fan parks and motosport festivals.

After a record-breaking debut season with 30,000+ live spectators across three rounds and over 11.50 million broadcast and digital viewers, ISRL is back to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more immersive experience for motorsport enthusiasts across the country.

ISRL Season 2 calendar:

Round 1: October 25 & 26, 2025

Round 2: December 6 & 7, 2025

Round 3: December 20 & 21, 2025

Each round will feature two adrenaline-fueled days of official practice sessions, high-stakes qualifying heats and thrilling main races, where Indian riders will compete shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars from six continents.

Fans can expect immersive Reise Moto Fan Parks – featuring pit-lane access, AR/VR racing simulators, live entertainment, and family-friendly interactive zones. Meet-and-Greets with Riders and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences. Lifestyle and automotive showcases, turning each round into a full-fledged motorsport festival.

“ISRL Season 2 is designed to be more than just a race, it's a celebration of motorsports culture in India. With international legends, home-grown heroes, and the first-ever ISRL Fan Park presented by Reise Moto, we are bringing fans closer to the thrill of Supercross than ever before,” Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder, ISRL said.

With strategic gaps between rounds, teams will fine-tune their machines to ensure world-class racing that pushes the limits of skill, speed, and spectacle. Season 2 is set to cement India's place on the global Supercross map, uniting motorsport fans, families, and thrill-seekers in a next-generation racing festival.

