V2X Awarded $4.3 Billion Contract To Support U.S. Air Force T-6 COMBS Program

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX ), has been awarded a $4.3 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force for Contractor Operated and Maintained Supply services in support of the T-6 aircraft.

This contract provides supply support for safe, flyable aircraft to meet the daily flight schedules and depot requirements of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army. The effort aligns with Department of Defense and commercial best practices for procuring, producing, and delivering products and services.

"We are honored by this award and for the trust placed in us by the U.S. Air Force," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "This contract reflects the dedication of our team and the pride we take in supporting the readiness of our nation's aircraft. We are excited to begin this new work and look forward to serving the mission for years to come."

"This is a proud moment for our entire aerospace team," said Vinny Caputo, Senior Vice President of Aerospace Systems at V2X. "The T-6 program is foundational to pilot training across the services, and we are committed to delivering the highest standards of performance, reliability, and mission readiness. We're excited to bring our proven supply chain expertise to this critical effort."

V2X's work will be performed at various military bases across the United States and is expected to be completed by July 2034.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

