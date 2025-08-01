Weekly Recap: 15 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

In celebration of the national holiday dedicated to chicken wings – what Wingstop calls Wingstop Wing Day – fans can score five free wings (classic or boneless) in any of the brand's 12 bold, craveable flavors. "A lot of places serve chicken wings, but nobody does flavor like Wingstop... especially on our day, Wingstop Wing Day," said Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson.Introducing the REESE'S OREO® Cup and the OREO® REESE'S Cookie-a two-way delicious mash-up between America's #1 Candy and #1 Cookie. Both will be available for presale starting on August 18 and will be available nationwide starting September 2025.The Brand House Collective, Inc., formerly Kirkland's, Inc., announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of its first Bed Bath & Beyond Home store located in Nashville, TN, on August 8, 2025. The store opening is the first for the Company under its new name, The Brand House Collective, Inc., following the approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on July 24, 2025.Victoria's Secret PINK and LoveShackFancy unveil a limited-edition collection uniting PINK's cheeky spirit and LoveShackFancy's romantic aesthetic - celebrating their shared love of frills, bows, florals, and all things pink. The collection seamlessly blends the two brands' distinct styles, pairing PINK's coveted lifestyle essentials and playful edge with LoveShackFancy's feminine flair and vintage-inspired touches.High Noon is recalling two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety packs (12-pack/12 fluid ounce cans). Some of these packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBETM Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top. Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion.With a heat wave looming and AC units working overtime, even just existing outside can leave you feeling extra sweaty. That's why Coors Light, the beer that's made to chill, is teaming up with Duradry, the sweat-fighting experts, to drop the freshest summer essential: Dura Chill, the first-ever chill deodorant with cold-activated packaging to let you know when it's ready to be applied.This marks the first time Peet's has teamed up with a major U.S. airline to serve its signature coffee inflight. Starting Aug. 13, Southwest customers can savor the boldness and quality of Peet's coffee bars - on the ground and at 35,000 feet.In the lead up to National Avocado Day, Chipotle is challenging fans to search for avocados in their day-to-day lives for a chance to score free guac for a year. The brand teamed up with Snapchat to create an exclusive new AR Lens that recognizes real avocados and rewards 1,000 fans each day during the promotion with an abundance of free guac rewards."The iconic rhythm and rhymes of Dr. Seuss's Green Eggs and Ham have now been a staple in children's literature for 65 years," said Jimeka Brussard, Director of North American Licensing at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "Few know it was actually written using only 50 words. We're thinking the 51word would have been SPAM! We can't wait to see what kind of dishes our fans whip up with this one-of-a-kind collaboration."As the 2025 football season kicks off across the country and Saturdays become the day for fans to root on their team, Dollar Shave Club Inc. is launching a new line of College Razor Handles in partnership with 12 schools and universities across the country. Each donning the signature colors of schools like The University of Texas, Ohio State University and The University of Alabama, all 12 handles are available now online and in-store at participating Walmart stores.The Home Depot expanded its collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, bringing new fan-favorite characters from classic films to life to delight fans of all ages. Among the new lineup, fans can find the 3.5-foot Animated LED Scarred Chucky Doll in his iconic resurrected look, all stitched up as seen in the film "Bride of Chucky," and the 3.5-foot Animated Tiffany Valentine Doll , also known as the Bride of Chucky, to pair perfectly with her other half."For the past 20 years, CeraVe has consistently delivered skin barrier-supporting products developed with dermatologists that are both affordable and accessible," said Esther García, General Manager, CeraVe U.S. "As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we're thrilled to connect with our brand loyalists who have been an integral part of our journey, while meeting new fans who will join us in the exciting chapters ahead."Before dominating the Billboard charts and winning awards like Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, GloRilla once worked at a Checkers in Memphis, famously telling coworkers, "One day I'm going to be famous." Now she's bringing that full-circle moment back to the drive-thru.Designed in response to the realities of women's ever-changing bodies, the Ever Flexingbra meets the moment for those experiencing everything from hormonal shifts and pregnancy to menopause and the effects of weight-loss medications. Rather than forcing women to adapt to a fixed size constantly, this bra flexes with them, delivering lasting comfort and a reliable fit through every phase of life.Behr Paint Company unveils Hidden Gem (N430-6A) as its 2026 Color of the Year-a smoky jade that uncovers exceptional beauty in every space. This dynamic blend of blue and green creates environments that feel both grounded and energizing-striking a redefined balance as a one-of-a-kind color.

