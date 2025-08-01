Zuari Agro Delivers Strong Q1: SEBI RA Palak Jain Sees Breakout With Targets Up To ₹359
Zuari Agro Chemicals turned in a solid performance for the June quarter, with both sales and profits moving sharply higher from a year ago.
The company clocked net sales of ₹1,246.05 crore, up 13.6% from ₹1,096.65 crore in the same period last year.
Additionally, net profit surged nearly tenfold to ₹98.98 crore from ₹9.16 crore. Core profit climbed to ₹146.92 crore, while earnings per share jumped to ₹23.54 from ₹2.17.
SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain expects this momentum to continue.
She's optimistic on the stock's technical setup and recommends buying Zuari Agro above ₹321, with price targets at ₹330, ₹340, and ₹359. She advised placing a stop-loss at ₹282 to manage downside risk.
According to Jain, the stock has just broken out above a major resistance level, which often signals the start of a new uptrend. It's also trading within a rising price channel, supported by a spike in volume, marking a combination that typically points to growing bullish sentiment.
Fundamentally, she believes the company is well-positioned. Demand for fertilizers and agri-chemicals remains strong, and Zuari has a solid financial base and a broad product mix that includes fertilizers, pesticides, and other farm inputs.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Zuari Agro was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.
Zuari Agro's stock has risen 36.9% so far in 2025.
