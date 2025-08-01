Weekly Recap: 13 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

Supporting transactions across 100+ cryptocurrencies and wallets such as Coinbase and MetaMask, Pay with Crypto, powered by PayPal, expands merchant revenue opportunities and taps into a global base of more than 650 million crypto users.According to the study, about half (51%) of Gen Z surveyed say the high cost of living is a barrier to financial success. Total monthly spending is higher than they thought it would be for 35%, especially for everyday expenses including groceries (63%), rent and utilities (47%) and dining out (42%)."Our hiring and pay data are broadly indicative of a healthy economy," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Employers have grown more optimistic that consumers, the backbone of the economy, will remain resilient."The transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement, dated as of July 7, 2024, are expected to close on August 7, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions."In our road to achieving 'the alchemy of 5%' of ETH, there may be times when the best expected return of our capital is to acquire our own shares," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of BitMine."We are excited to bring MYLAPS and their trusted timing technologies into the Garmin family and believe the combination will transform the competitive experience for our passionate customers," said Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer.For Gen Z and millennials, the joy of friendship often comes with a financial cost that can be challenging to manage: 44% of Gen Z/millennials have skipped major social events because of the cost, with 1 in 4 saying their social spending makes building savings difficult.This partnership transforms HDFS into a capital-light financing business through the sale of existing and future retail loans while maintaining its strategic value to Harley-Davidson, its dealers, customers and investors."The list of vehicles this year is one of the most diverse ever, ranging from entry-level premium cars like the Acura Integra to more affordable options like the Nissan Kicks and Kia K4," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance."We're focused on ensuring our only constraint is the scale of our ambition," said Will Petrie, Chief Financial Officer at Ramp. "We have a fortress balance sheet and an accelerating core business. Both will allow us to play to win as AI reshapes the future of finance."The contract, which is set to begin in 2026-27, will keep the KeyBank Center name in place through the 2035-36 season. KeyBank is the official and exclusive bank of the Buffalo Sabres.July's modest gain in confidence was driven by consumers over 35 years old and shared across all income groups except those earning the least (with household annual income below $15K). By partisan affiliation, confidence improved in July among Republican consumers and was stable for Democrats and Independents.The collaboration is aimed at delivering enhanced resources, reliable service models, and cutting-edge technologies, such as Agentic AI solutions, to empower the customer care organization that serves Lineage's customers.

