Fakhraddin Manafov Receives Shohrat Order For His Contributions To Cinema - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fakhraddin Manafov has been awarded the“Shohrat” (Glory) Order, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the matter.

Under the decree, Fakhraddin Manafov was conferred the prestigious“Shohrat” Order as a testament to his significant contributions to the advancement of Azerbaijani cinematic arts.