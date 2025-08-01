Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fakhraddin Manafov Receives Shohrat Order For His Contributions To Cinema - Decree

Fakhraddin Manafov Receives Shohrat Order For His Contributions To Cinema - Decree


2025-08-01 06:11:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.​ Fakhraddin Manafov has been awarded the“Shohrat” (Glory) Order, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the matter.

Under the decree, Fakhraddin Manafov was conferred the prestigious“Shohrat” Order as a testament to his significant contributions to the advancement of Azerbaijani cinematic arts.

MENAFN01082025000187011040ID1109872465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search