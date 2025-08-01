403
Fakhraddin Manafov Receives Shohrat Order For His Contributions To Cinema - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Fakhraddin Manafov has been awarded the“Shohrat” (Glory) Order, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the matter.
Under the decree, Fakhraddin Manafov was conferred the prestigious“Shohrat” Order as a testament to his significant contributions to the advancement of Azerbaijani cinematic arts.
