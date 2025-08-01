Introducing The GPS Car Tracker With Audio Recorder & GSM Bug - All-In-One Tracking Solution

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 30, 2025 8:56 am - Discover the powerful GPS car tracker with audio recorder and GSM bug. This 3-in-1 GPS tracker offers real-time tracking, covert audio recording, and GSM surveillance in a compact, secure device.

In an age where safety, security, and surveillance are vital, a new device is changing how we monitor vehicles and surroundings - the GPS car tracker with audio recorder and GSM bug. Designed with cutting-edge tech and smart safety features, this GPS tracker is a multifunctional tool built for both professionals and concerned individuals who want reliable tracking and discreet audio recording.

The GPS-MULTITASK tracker is more than just a standard GPS tracker. It combines GPS location tracking, HQ voice recording, and a GSM bug into one compact, magnetized unit. Whether you're monitoring a car, investigating unauthorized activity, or simply ensuring peace of mind, this powerful tool delivers.

How Does It Work?

. Track the car's location – Know exactly where the vehicle is, 24/7.

. Record audio inside the car – The built-in high-sensitivity microphone records clear sound. Files are saved separately by time, so they're easy to find.

. Listen live with GSM bug feature – Call the SIM card number (from your trusted number), and you can hear what's happening inside the car right now.

. Motion & sound sensors – Starts recording automatically when it detects movement or noise.

. Smart“sleep” mode – To save battery, the device can go into stealth mode when not in use and wake up automatically. It can even turn off remotely by SMS to avoid detection.

Who Can Use It?

. Parents – Keep track of teenage drivers and ensure safe driving habits.

. Fleet owners – Monitor company vehicles and driver activity.

. Car owners – Protect your vehicle from theft or unauthorized use.

. Private individuals – For personal security and awareness.

Easy to Install, Hard to Detect

The device is tiny (only 47 x 23 x 18 mm) and has strong magnets, so it sticks easily to the metal frame of any car. Its anti-tampering design helps it stay hidden - even during bug sweeps.

Powered by a 500 mAh lithium battery and built with advanced sound tech (ALC preamplifier and voice-activated recording), it works quietly and reliably in the background.

Simple. Smart. Secure.

The GPS-MULTITASK tracker gives you real-time info and audio - all in one discreet device.

Now you can know where your car is, what's happening inside, and who's using it - anytime, anywhere.