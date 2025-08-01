What's On At Dubai Sports World This August

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 August 2025: Dubai Sports World (DSW) - the region's largest indoor sports and fitness destination returns from Sunday 3 August until Tuesday 2 September at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the August edition features sporting events, youth academies, free gym access and more, designed to appeal to all ages and abilities - all in a fully air-conditioned environment.

WHAT'S ON OFFER AT DUBAI SPORTS WORLD?



Football

Basketball

Padel

Table tennis

Volleyball

Badminton

Cricket

Tennis

Pickleball

Free Gym - All visitors can also enjoy free access to a state-of-the-art gym equipped with advanced cardio machines, functional training rigs, and strength zones. Dubai Kids World - the supervised play zone features inflatable slides, obstacle courses, adventure areas, arts and crafts perfect for families with children.

SIGNATURE SPORTING EVENTS

DSW Run IN - Dubai's First Indoor Half Marathon - Sunday 3 August

Dubai's first-ever indoor half marathon kicks off the season. The sold-out event will be attended by runners and spectators from across the country.

DSW Summer League - Saturday 23 August

Top workplace teams will go head-to-head in high-energy inter-company games encouraging health, fitness and team spirit.

ELITE ACADEMY PROGRAMMES

World-Class Coaching for Young Athletes

DSW has partnered with nine elite sports academies to deliver expert-led programmes for children aged 4-14, offering workshops, training sessions, and development pathways for aspiring young athletes throughout the month.



Galaxy Blues Academy - Football

Professional Sports Academy - Badminton

Star Academy - Football and Basketball

Real Madrid - Football

IFA Sports Academy - Football

Deepika Sports Academy - Badminton

Tennis 360 Academy - Tennis

One Dela Cruz Sports Academy - Volleyball & Basketball Smashing Point Sports Academy - Cricket

Date & Time: DSW will be open daily every day from 3 August to 2 September - 6 am to 8 am exclusively for runners and walkers, and from 8 am to 12 midnight for all sports.

