What's On At Dubai Sports World This August

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 August 2025: Dubai Sports World (DSW) - the region's largest indoor sports and fitness destination returns from Sunday 3 August until Tuesday 2 September at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the August edition features sporting events, youth academies, free gym access and more, designed to appeal to all ages and abilities - all in a fully air-conditioned environment.
WHAT'S ON OFFER AT DUBAI SPORTS WORLD?
Football Basketball Padel Table tennis Volleyball Badminton Cricket Tennis Pickleball Free Gym - All visitors can also enjoy free access to a state-of-the-art gym equipped with advanced cardio machines, functional training rigs, and strength zones. Dubai Kids World - the supervised play zone features inflatable slides, obstacle courses, adventure areas, arts and crafts perfect for families with children.
SIGNATURE SPORTING EVENTS
DSW Run IN - Dubai's First Indoor Half Marathon - Sunday 3 August
Dubai's first-ever indoor half marathon kicks off the season. The sold-out event will be attended by runners and spectators from across the country.
DSW Summer League - Saturday 23 August
Top workplace teams will go head-to-head in high-energy inter-company games encouraging health, fitness and team spirit.
ELITE ACADEMY PROGRAMMES
World-Class Coaching for Young Athletes
DSW has partnered with nine elite sports academies to deliver expert-led programmes for children aged 4-14, offering workshops, training sessions, and development pathways for aspiring young athletes throughout the month.
Galaxy Blues Academy - Football Professional Sports Academy - Badminton Star Academy - Football and Basketball Real Madrid - Football IFA Sports Academy - Football Deepika Sports Academy - Badminton Tennis 360 Academy - Tennis One Dela Cruz Sports Academy - Volleyball & Basketball Smashing Point Sports Academy - Cricket
Date & Time: DSW will be open daily every day from 3 August to 2 September - 6 am to 8 am exclusively for runners and walkers, and from 8 am to 12 midnight for all sports.
