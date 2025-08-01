Zelensky On Russian Attacks In July: 5,100 Guided Bombs, 3,800 Drones, Nearly 260 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko delivered a report. In Kyiv, emergency restoration works are ongoing at the sites affected by yesterday's attack. All search and rescue operations have already been completed," he wrote.

Zelensky noted that unfortunately, as of now, 31 people have been confirmed dead, including five children. The youngest was just two years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. 159 people have been injured, including 16 children. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

He expressed gratitude to rescuers, police officers, doctors, nurses, and utility workers - everyone currently helping those affected.

"Once again, this vile strike by Russia demonstrates the need for increased pressure on Moscow and additional sanctions. No matter how much the Kremlin denies their effectiveness, sanctions do work – and they must be strengthened. They must target everything that enables such attacks to continue. It is also crucial that the world does not remain silent about them," Zelensky said.

Russian attack on Kyiv: Death toll rises to 31, 159 injured

He also thanked everyone who stood in solidarity with Ukrainians.

"We value the fact that President Trump, European leaders, and other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia," Zelensky said.

According to the president, in July alone, "Russia used over 5,100 glide bombs against Ukraine, more than 3,800 'Shaheds,' and nearly 260 missiles of various types – 128 of them ballistic."

Zelensky stressed that "this can only be stopped through joint efforts – by America, Europe, and other global actors." "Every engagement matters. Every day matters. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine," he said.